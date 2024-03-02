Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 419,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF were worth $10,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 12,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 27,107 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 1,341.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,941,000.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Friday. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

