Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,468 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $10,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 730,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,868,000 after purchasing an additional 107,562 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,568,000 after purchasing an additional 25,998 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 620,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 572,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,377,000 after purchasing an additional 152,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 427,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.29.

Insider Transactions at Silicon Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $141.64 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $184.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by $0.45. Silicon Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $86.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

