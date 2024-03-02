Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,247 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $10,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,790,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,155,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,423 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of AES by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 63,421,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,314,582,000 after buying an additional 6,323,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,239,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,553,000 after acquiring an additional 844,270 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,486,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $714,911,000 after acquiring an additional 693,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,121,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.10. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AES had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 38.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

In other news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 21,594 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total transaction of $409,206.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,595.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AES to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AES from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

