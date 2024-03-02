Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $10,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Balchem in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Balchem in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Balchem by 10.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $156.93 on Friday. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $158.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Balchem

In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael Robert Sestrick sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $1,700,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,022.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total transaction of $5,299,861.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,630 shares of company stock valued at $11,843,249. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

