Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 185,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,302 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AAON were worth $10,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 179,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85,751 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,199,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in AAON by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,002. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $2,156,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,439.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $997,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

AAON stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $306.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. AAON had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 15.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

