Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 18,205 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 48.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,205 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDFC. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $268.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $163.82 and a 12 month high of $278.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $259.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.81 and a beta of -0.06.

WD-40 ( NASDAQ:WDFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.28. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The firm had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.29%.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of WD-40 from $289.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, VP Jeffrey G. Lindeman acquired 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $272.42 per share, with a total value of $49,580.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,073 shares in the company, valued at $837,146.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

