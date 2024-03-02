Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,901 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,901 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.3% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brunswick by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Stock Up 0.6 %

BC opened at $87.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.55. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $99.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.82.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brunswick

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 6,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $526,960.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,626 shares in the company, valued at $23,748,450.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,696 shares of company stock worth $4,574,199. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.