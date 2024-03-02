Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,934 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,934 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNX. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $42,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 25.0% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on KNX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $55.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.21. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $60.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

