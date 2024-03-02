Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total value of $1,433,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $376,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UTHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.80.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $204.44 and a 1-year high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

