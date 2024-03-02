Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,963 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $10,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 202.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $89.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $92.85.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

