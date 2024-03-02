Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,504 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $10,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after buying an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 105.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 1,502,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after buying an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after acquiring an additional 946,106 shares during the period. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.01. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

