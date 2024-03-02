Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.48 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,905 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $10,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,471,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2,026.3% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

ITB opened at $109.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.84.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.