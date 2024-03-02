Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.64 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,471 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $10,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,235,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,518 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 781,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,507,000 after purchasing an additional 739,896 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,690,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,669,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 600,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 367,021 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

CWI stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.90. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Featured Stories

