Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.72 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 4,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter.

CMDY stock opened at $46.36 on Friday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $45.26 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

