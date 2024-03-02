Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $10.87 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $10,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $205.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.66 and a 12-month high of $225.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

