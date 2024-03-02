Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.13 Million Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 88.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,095 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 225.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 11,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 64.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $87.14 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $646.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BMRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $90,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total value of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $90,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 562,203 shares in the company, valued at $50,795,041.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,648,059. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.