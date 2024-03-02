Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.21 Million Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 130.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 496,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,849 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CNX Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CNX Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Insider Transactions at CNX Resources

In other news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $25,537.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNX Resources Stock Up 0.7 %

CNX opened at $21.09 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.31.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $999.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.62 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 50.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Profile

(Free Report)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.