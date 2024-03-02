Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.29 Million Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,818 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $1,736,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,554 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFR opened at $107.54 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $132.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.52 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $523.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.09 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Bracher sold 9,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,074,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,543,972. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Featured Articles

