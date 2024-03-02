Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 604.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $174.68 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a twelve month low of $125.98 and a twelve month high of $194.84. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.53.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.02%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America raised Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.86.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

