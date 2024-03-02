Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $11.65 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 348,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,983 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.83. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

