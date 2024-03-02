Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $11,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DORM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.6% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DORM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Price Performance

NASDAQ DORM opened at $93.22 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $96.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.26 and a 200 day moving average of $78.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.16. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $494.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

About Dorman Products

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Featured Stories

