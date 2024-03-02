Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 390,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,949 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stevanato Group were worth $11,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 834.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 70.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of STVN opened at €32.59 ($35.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.68. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €22.23 ($24.16) and a 1 year high of €36.30 ($39.46).

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

