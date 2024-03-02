Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 688,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $11,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TU. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in TELUS by 18.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,235 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in TELUS by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,354,382 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $235,054,000 after buying an additional 382,845 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in TELUS by 12.5% during the third quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 72,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TELUS by 7.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,326,583 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after buying an additional 95,156 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in TELUS by 51.4% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,199,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after buying an additional 407,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

TU stock opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average of $17.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. TELUS’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

