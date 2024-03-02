Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,364,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 445.8% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.80.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

