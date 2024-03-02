Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 103,612 Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 624,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,612 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $10,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FPEI. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $69,000.

Shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $18.36.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

