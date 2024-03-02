Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 142,427 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 185,856 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $10,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Perficient by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,403 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $19,464,000 after buying an additional 16,817 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth about $567,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 6,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,010 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 159,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,626 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $57,800,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Perficient by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 466,158 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $26,972,000 after buying an additional 167,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $64.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.32. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $47,223.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $246,440.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Thomas Sheen sold 684 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $47,223.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,831,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,330 shares of company stock valued at $961,900. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

