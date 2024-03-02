Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 16,725 Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in RLI were worth $10,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $661,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of RLI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of RLI during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in RLI by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in RLI by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of RLI in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

RLI Price Performance

RLI stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.18. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $123.04 and a one year high of $149.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $433.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.12 million. RLI had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.