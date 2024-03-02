Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 40,819 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,819 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 240,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after purchasing an additional 65,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $412,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $480.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

