Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 68,795 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 143.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 20,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 111,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $122.48 on Friday. Crane has a one year low of $67.28 and a one year high of $127.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $532.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.55 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Crane’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

