Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 99,905 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 214.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,905 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $90.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $90.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Company Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.