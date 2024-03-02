Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PTC from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

PTC Price Performance

PTC opened at $187.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.31, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.19. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.44 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $550.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.59 million. PTC had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.86%. As a group, analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.59, for a total value of $238,854.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,835.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total value of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,003 shares of company stock worth $6,708,890. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

