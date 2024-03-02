Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF were worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 34.5% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,768,000 after buying an additional 355,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,361.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 357,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,076 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 2,115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 198,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,679 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,602.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 167,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,754,000 after acquiring an additional 157,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Performance

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $31.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.39. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $477.58 million, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.13.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

