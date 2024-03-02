Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 162,315 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 53.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XHB. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

XHB opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

