Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,874 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $357,000.

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.32 on Friday. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.25.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

