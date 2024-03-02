Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 342,767 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 64.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF were worth $10,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KXI opened at $59.76 on Friday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $64.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

