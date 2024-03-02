Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 36,395 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 36,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $74.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.63.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

About Loews

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

