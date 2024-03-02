Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $288,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 9.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the third quarter valued at $1,202,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 7.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,114,000 after acquiring an additional 8,583 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII stock opened at $126.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 1 year low of $100.25 and a 1 year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $837.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LCII. BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

