Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,257 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 194.3% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 636,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,678,000 after buying an additional 150,061 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 306,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after buying an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200 day moving average is $26.48. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $28.37.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

