Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,321 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,106,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,393,000 after purchasing an additional 13,211,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,385,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,082,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,608 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 22,120,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,628,000 after purchasing an additional 916,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.2% in the second quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,792,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,780 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZI opened at $16.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.32. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $30.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.62 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.66.

Insider Transactions at ZoomInfo Technologies

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 50,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,499.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

