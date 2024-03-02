Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 20,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vale by 44.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vale during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vale during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.98.

Vale Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

