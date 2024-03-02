Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Get First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 804,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,353,000 after buying an additional 250,518 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,673,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 41,574 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDOW stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $27.93 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $253.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $31.07.

First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.