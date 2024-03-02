Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 247.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 2,017 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $141,371.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,102 shares of company stock valued at $3,379,812 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Get Our Latest Report on HQY

HealthEquity Trading Down 1.9 %

HQY stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.47. HealthEquity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.86 and a fifty-two week high of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 238.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.63 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.