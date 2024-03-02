Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $243,000 in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HII. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 445.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 459,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,198,000 after buying an additional 375,553 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 124.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,401,000 after buying an additional 126,740 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 513,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,957,000 after buying an additional 107,539 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,479. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.56, for a total transaction of $144,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,576 shares of company stock valued at $974,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $292.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $267.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $292.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HII. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

