Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $244,000 in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Armstrong World Industries news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $2,268,944.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AWI stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.98 and its 200 day moving average is $87.51. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $123.82.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 41.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWI. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.29.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

