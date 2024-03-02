Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $249,000 in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Get Standex International alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 18.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 31.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Standex International by 7.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Standex International in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Standex International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Standex International Stock Performance

NYSE SXI opened at $175.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $176.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 10.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $354,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,200 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.04, for a total transaction of $354,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,024.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,098,268. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Standex International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.