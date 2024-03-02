Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $256,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 112.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 71.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $145.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $328.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Insider Transactions at Inter Parfums

In other news, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total transaction of $271,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean Madar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $711,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $271,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

