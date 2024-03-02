Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $268,000 in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter worth $24,722,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alarm.com by 249.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 194,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 138,850 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alarm.com by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 984,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,882,000 after purchasing an additional 119,755 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Alarm.com by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,005,000 after purchasing an additional 102,181 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Alarm.com by 1,221.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 98,196 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 90,765 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

In other news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $3,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,289,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,153,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 7,083 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $533,633.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,825,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,349 shares of company stock worth $7,609,712 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.90. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

