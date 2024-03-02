Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $273,000 in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 122.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE HR opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.75. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $330.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.32 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -167.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP Julie F. Wilson sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

