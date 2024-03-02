Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $273,000 in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 40.8% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 279,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 24,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.08. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

