Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $274,000 in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS opened at $115.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.62. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $122.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Separately, Stephens lifted their target price on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,301 shares of company stock valued at $27,058,869. Insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

